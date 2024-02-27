Azerbaijani surrealism showcased in Portugal [PHOTOS]

27 February 2024 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Honoured Artist Mehriban Efendi has presented her stunning art pieces "Myriads "and "Impression" at the Surrealism Now exhibition in Portugal.

The exhibition opened its doors to art connoisseurs at the Mafra Palace, known as the historical architectural masterpiece of the 18th century, Azernews reports.

The art pieces by national artists were highly appreciated by art lovers.

Mehriban Efendi has been a member of the international project Surrealism Now (with financial support from the Bissaya Barreto Foundation) since 2010.

The organisation brings together artists from Europe, Asia, and North and South America. During this time, Efendi's art has been successfully shown in Portugal, the USA, Holland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Germany, France, Italy, Macedonia, and other countries and has been awarded numerous international awards.

In 2014, the artist was awarded one of the most prestigious Italian Sandro Botticelli Prizes for Art and Talent by the Salvatore Russo Foundation.

In 2016, her paintings were included in the book Polychromos (Italy's Studio Byblos Publishing House) about the best contemporary surrealist artists according to National Geographic.

The Surrealism Now project has been implemented since 2010 with the assistance of the Bissaya Barreto Foundation and many European organizations, and is curated by the famous Portuguese artist Santiago Ribeiro.

Its main goal is to identify talented contemporary surrealist artists from around the world, support them, and promote this art throughout the world.

A series of exhibitions of works by surrealist artists are held annually in different locations around the world. The director of this exhibition is the renowned Portuguese artist Santiago Ribeiro.

Around 125 surrealist artists from 52 countries demonstrated their masterpieces in the largest royal palace in Portugal, considered one of the pearls of UNESCO.

