Azerbaijan National Drama Theatre highlights Alexandrinsky Theatre's legacy [PHOTOS]

19 February 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has opened the exhibition "Selected Images of the Russian Theatre Stage".

The exhibition is a special project of the St. Petersburg State Museum of Theatre and Musical Art and the National Drama Theatre of Russia (Alexandrinsky Theatre), Azernews reports.

The exhibition presents digital copies of sketches of curtains and decorations for the legendary performances of the Alexandrinsky Theatre of the 19th-20th centuries.

The Alexandrinsky Theatre was built for the Imperial troupe of Petersburg.

Since 1832, the theatre has occupied an Empire-style building that Carlo Rossi designed.

The Alexandrinsky Theatre opened its doors in 1832. The building is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Historic Centre of Saint Petersburg and Related Groups of Monuments.

The premiere of numerous Russian plays has been performed at the Alexandrinsky Theatre, including plays by Alexandr Griboyedov, Alexander Ostrovsky, and Anton Chekhov. Famous directors who have staged work there include Vsevolod Meyerhold, Grigori Kozintsev, Georgy Tovstonogov, and Nikolay Akimov.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz