Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to host evenings of ashiq art

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host evenings dedicated to ashiq art and epics on March 2.

Organised within "Musiqi kimliyimiz" (Our Musical Identity), the project aims to promote national values among young people and present the ancient heritage to the general public, Azernews reports.

The first literary and artistic evening is dedicated to Ashiq Alasgar, an outstanding representative of Azerbaijani ashiq art.

Ashiq Alasgar (1821-1926) is one of the most famous Azerbaijani ashiqs of the XIX-XX centuries. He brilliantly composed ashiq poems and performed them on the saz, a special musical instrument.

The themes of Ashiq Alasgar's poetry are varied. His social motives intensified over time in his creative activities.

The art of Azerbaijani ashiqs was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009. The lyrical poetry of the ashiqs comprises dozens of forms and styles.

The event will be organised jointly with the Union of the Azerbaijani Ashiqs.

