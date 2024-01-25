Music pieces of eminent composer sound at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

25 January 2024 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to eminent composer and People's Artist Nariman Mammadov (1928 - 2015).

Nariman Mammadov made a significant contribution to the promotion of national mugam, folk song and dance melodies, Azernews reports.

The composer is the author of the ballet "Umai", as well as the musical comedies "One of Six", "Mamedali Goes to the Resort", "A Girl Hurries to a Date", which were written together with Tofig Bakikhanov.

He also wrote more than fifty classical works for soloists, choirs, folk orchestras, symphony orchestras, romances, and music for dramatic performances.

Nariman Mammadov is the author of articles and a number of books on the topic of Azerbaijani musical folklore.

The concert featured an instrumental composition performed by Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Founded in 1938 by eminent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the State Song and Dance Ensemble successfully promotes the country's dance art.

Since 1984, the ensemble has been named after the Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov. The ensemble's repertoire consists of traditional songs and dances as well as music pieces of world-famous composers. The artistic director of the ensemble is People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev, and the musical director - Mahir Ordubadi.

The concert soloists included Honoured Artists Gulistan Aliyeva, Ehtiram Huseynov, and Sevinj Sariyeva, as well as khanende Ravana Gurbanova, Sarkhan Bunyadzade, Nurlan Azizbeyli, Vafa Vazirova, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Kamran Shakarov, and Murad Lachin.

The works of Nariman Mammadov were also performed at the concert. Their performances were greeted by the audience with thunderous applause.

