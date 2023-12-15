Poetry battle with Irana Gasimova gathers talented poets [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku has hosted the sixth evening within the project "Poetry battle with Irana Gasimova".

Founded in 2022, the project covers various themes from philosophy to humor, Azernews reports.

The evening participants read out poems that inspire, guide, give strength and desire to live and create.

The talented poets Nathalie, Ilmira Odinaeva, Leyla Kurbanova, Ekaterina Zeynalova, Aziza Laim and Haji Khashimov took part in the battle. Leyla Kurbanova took the first place in the competition.

The finalists and winners were determined by a jury consisting of designer, author of the book "Magenta", member of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Sabina Zulalova, musician, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Yulia Motorina and member of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, member of the Society of Poets of Great Britain Leyli Salayeva.

Since the launch of the project, poetic duels have taken place in such genres as civil lyrics, philosophical lyrics, love lyrics, satire and landscape lyrics.

Note that Irana Gasimova gives poets the opportunity to express themselves through various projects, including "Classics of Poetry with Irana Gasimova", "Poetry Battle with Irana Gasimova".

Irana Gasimova is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, laureate of the Azerbaijani Golden Pen Prize. She is the author of several poetry collections.

Her works include satirical play "What Women Want", poetic performance KinoLirika and poetic play "Man and Woman".

