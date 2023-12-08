Bas-relief to Muslim Magomayev unveiled in Moldova [PHOTOS]

A bas-relief to Muslim Magomayev has been unveiled in Chisinau within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Moldova, Azernews reports.

Muslim Magomayev has entered musical history as an outstanding singer who left a deep mark on Azerbaijani culture.

The idol of millions of people and created delightful examples of operatic vocal performance. Fifteen years have passed since the death of a prominent singer.

Magomayev was also known as a composer and wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host on television and radio broadcasts.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Azerbaijan Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, co-chair of the commission from Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister, Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Andrei Spinu, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova, public and political figures, students and media representatives.

The event participants first laid flowers at the bust of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the park in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova.

In his speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova stressed that bas-relief to Muslim Magomayev took its rightful place in the park in front of the embassy, along with bas-reliefs of other famous personalities who left a bright mark in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

He underlined that the square, opened on November 8, 2023 and symbolizing the Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War, has become one of the most visited places in Chisinau.

The Culture Minister of Moldova Sergiu Prodan called the opening of the bas-relief of the famous singer and composer Muslim Magomaev in Chisinau a significant cultural event. The minister stressed that the square in front of the embassy, which personifies the friendship between Moldova and Azerbaijan, is one of the most beautiful corners of the capital.

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov congratulated those gathered on the opening of the bas-relief. It was noted that the songs of Muslim Magomayev, even after many years, touch the hearts of people. He emphasized that the square in front of the embassy is a unique place where everyone can touch the history and culture of Azerbaijan.

Then a mugham trio concert took place in the Chisinau Organ Hall. The official part of the event was attended by the Culture Minister of Moldova Sergiu Prodan and the Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Oleg Amirbayov. The concert program included Azerbaijani folk songs performed by well-known mugham singer.

