Azerbaijani FM hails high level of partnership with ICESCO [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the high level of partnership between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, Azernews reports.

In his speech, the minister emphasised that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the further expansion of ties with Muslim countries in areas of mutual interest, including in the fields of science, education, and culture.

Note that the selection committee of the international program "Youth Capital 2024", conducted by the OIC Youth Forum, made a unanimous decision to declare the city of Shusha as the Youth Capital of the OIC.

The 11th meeting of the OIC Executive Council was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry Ulviya Akhundova.

FM Bayramov stressed the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Baku Process, noting that ICESCO is one of the key partners of Azerbaijan in the organisation of World Forums on Intercultural Dialogue, and stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to maintain fruitful cooperation with ICESCO in organising the Forum next year.

Touching upon the recent developments in the region, the minister drew attention to the great damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijan's cultural and religious heritage in the territories, which were liberated from occupation as a result of the Patriotic War and returned to Azerbaijan's full control following the local anti-terrorist measures implemented on September 19–20, 2023.

ICESCO Director-General Salim AlMalik recalled his visit to Azerbaijan on October 2–5 of this year, as well as the high-level meetings he held during the visit. He underlined that ICESCO highly appreciates cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Director-General Salim AlMalik introduced the newly established "The Way of the Prophet" museum at the headquarters of ICESCO to the delegation led by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

FM Bayramov signed the organisation's guest book.

Notably, Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991. Established in 1991, these relations have entered a stage of successful development after the awarding of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, as ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador on November 24, 2006. The First Lady of Azerbaijan was honoured for her services in the development of education and dialogue between civilizations.

Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with various organisations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz