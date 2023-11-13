Turkiye, Azerbaijan sign agreement on cooperation in field of culture

13 November 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

An agreement on cooperation in the field of culture was signed today in Ankara between Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Azernews reports.

The document was signed at the 3rd session of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani commission.

The agreement is related to the expansion of cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage, cinema, theatre, art, museums, libraries, and other spheres.

The meeting of the joint commission also considered issues of exchange of experience, technical and special support for the development and support of joint cooperation in the field of preservation and restoration of tangible and moral heritage, as well as in the fields of cinema and theatre, art, museums, books, culture, and creativity.

It should be noted that Adil Karimli will also take part in the "Glass Artists" exhibition organized at the TURKSOY headquarters in Ankara as part of his visit to Turkiye.

At the same time, Shusha Culture Days will be organized within the framework of the year "Shusha-2023 - Cultural Capital of the Turkic World".

On November 14, a concert with the participation of Azerbaijani artists will be held in the building of the Symphony Orchestra of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

