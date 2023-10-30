Music Forum discusses development of national music industry

30 October 2023 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the 1st Music Forum in Azerbaijan featured a panel session on "Development of the national music industry".

Moderated by director of the Gamma group, pianist Zahra Badalbayli, the panel session covers the ecosystem of the music industry, expansion of capabilities of the domestic musical market, new ways of commercializing the music products and other topics, Azernews reports.

On the first day, the forum participants discussed "Music education in Azerbaijan - composition and performance schools", "Traditional music genres", etc.

The Music Forum is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum has brought together well-known musicologists, composers, conductors and performers.

The opinions and proposals of experts will be summarized and reflected in the "Culture of Azerbaijan - 2040" Concept.

The First Music Forum in Azerbaijan will run until October 31.

