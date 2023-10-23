Dumbarton Oaks Concerto to be premiered in Baku

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at International Mugham Center on October 25.

The concert titled "October Palette" will feature works by Alexander Filonenko, Witold Lutosławski, Said Ghani and Igor Stravinsky, Azernews reports.

Igor Stravinsky's Dumbarton Oaks Concerto For Chamber Orchestra will be performed for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Dumbarton Oaks Concerto was commissioned in 1937 by the Robert Woods Bliss and Mildred Barnes Bliss in Washington, D.C., for their thirtieth wedding anniversary. The concerto was heavily inspired by Bach's set of Brandenburg Concertos

Admission to the concert is free. The concert starts at 19:00.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

