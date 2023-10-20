Khatai Arts Center showcases art works by young talents [PHOTOS]

20 October 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Khatai Arts Center has showcased art works within My Reflections Republican Art Competition.

The project was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTv), Khatai District Executive Power, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center within the Year of Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Speakers included Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, Director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov and others noted the importance of the project in promoting the development of creative thinking among the younger generation and youth.

Around 1,200 art pieces were submitted to the competition by more than 800 artists aged 9 to 21 years. Nearly 260 best art pieces were presented within two days. The theme of the works was free and the artists reflected their feelings through art works.

They wished further creative success to the artists and awarded certificates. The most active educational centers were presented with letters of gratitude.

