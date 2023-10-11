Gulnara Khalilova demonstrates her fashion collection in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 October 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has presented her collection in Kazakhstan.

Her collection "Garabagh" was demonstrated in Astana and Turkestan within the Days of Shusha, Azernews reports.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.

The fashion collection "Garabagh" takes a special place in Azerbaijani culture. It is a dedication to the return of Garabagh to Azerbaijan.

The collection represents the 12 historical cities of Garabagh: Agdam, Agdara, Jabrauil, Fuzuli, Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavend, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, Shusha and Zangilan and at the same time the national traditions and spiritual values that have been formed over the centuries.

Through this collection, Gulnara Khalilova wants to convey to a wide audience the centuries-old Garabagh clothing culture, an integral part of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world as a whole. The fashion show was met with great interest.

Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

She is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education institutions.

Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers Association. She also heads the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center.

---

