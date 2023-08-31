Young talents learn how to make films at SALAM Int'l Youth Film Festival [PHOTOS]

31 August 2023 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Abbe Hassan's film "Exodus" (2022) and Sreten Jovanovich's "Goji berries" (2022) have been screened as part of the 2nd SALAM International Youth Film Festival.

After the film screenings, the festival participants exchanged ideas and learned a lot during the workshop held by the talented artist Leyla Gabulova, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, young talents continued the process of shooting films that will be presented at the cinema marathon.

A tour to the Heydar Aliyev Center was organized for the festival's foreign participants, who left the center with pleasant impressions and memories.

The 2nd SALAM International Youth Film Festival is co-organized by Narimanfilm Studio with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as PASHA Holding's general sponsorship.

The opening ceremony took place at Zira Ecopark, bringing together over 350 young talents and the guests of honor.

The main purpose of the festival is to create friendship between teenagers, to promote the Azerbaijani culture, to educate the youth in accordance with the worldwide spiritual values, as well as support in the formation of the good art taste and understanding of the cinema among the young generation through demonstration of professional high-quality films.

Since 2019, the film studio has been hosting the SALAM International Youth Film Festival. The festival's first edition was a great success.

The festival program which included the film screenings, meetings with the film directors and actors as well as the demonstration of short videos directed by young talents on the big screen made a lasting impression on the audience.

The festival's first edition held in 2019 gathered up to 300 young people from 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Pakistan,Germany, Italy, Macedonia, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, Croatia and India.

Each of the 300 young people who took part in the festival spent these four days with great pleasure.

The festival, which brought together representatives of 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Pakistan, Germany, Italy, Macedonia, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, Croatia, India, received positive feedback both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Young talents from Azerbaijan and other countries applied to the 2nd SALAM International Youth Film Festival, which lasts until August 31.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz