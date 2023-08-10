Fikrat Amirov's ballet captivates audience in St. Petersburg [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 August 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has captivated the audience in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Mariinsky Theater's Primorsky Stage presented the ballet as part of its tour, Azernews reports.

The ballet production in St. Petersburg was staged under the baton of the musical director and the principal conductor of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The artists presented original versions of classical performances edited by the artistic director of the ballet troupe, Honored Art Worker of Russia Eldar Aliyev.

The ballet on the oriental theme "A Thousand and One Nights" plunged the St. Petersburg audience into a magical atmosphere.

For more than forty years, this ballet has been staged with triumph on world stages.

Well-known in English as the Arabian Nights, the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The ballet was first staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1979.

The ballet's new version was premiered as part of the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival in 2020.

Over 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show directed by Honored Art Worker of Russia Eldar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan's traditional musical instruments - tar and naghara (drum) - were presented to the theater on behalf of the national musicians.

The idea to add tar performance came from Eldar Aliyev. Ramin Azimov, the soloist of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, performed on tar during the premiere.

Noting that, the theater tour takes place at the invitation of the director and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theater, world-famous conductor Valery Gergiev.

