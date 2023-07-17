ITV launches selection process for Eurovision 2024

17 July 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo, Sweden. The Azerbaijani broadcaster ITV has also launched its selection process.

"The Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV), the official broadcaster of the international song contest Eurovision in Azerbaijan, is starting the selection of singers and songs that will represent our country at Eurovision 2024, which will be held in Malmo, Sweden on May 7-11, 2024, stated the post.

Performers who want to participate in the selections, must submit their entry to [email protected] until September 30, 2023.

Songs must be in MP3 format, 192 kbps. There must be a short bio of the performer, a photo and info on the song's composers. The song must not be longer than three minutes and must not be published before September 1, 2023. Also, ITV has the right to make changes to the submitted songs.

Singers from 37 countries took part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 held in Liverpool, UK, on May 9-13.

TuranTuralX duo perform under the number 12 at the contest's semi-final stage.

Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision 2023 rocked the stage with the song "Tell Me More".

The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022.

The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

Recall that Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal ( Ell & Nikki) won the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 for Azerbaijan with their entry "Running Scared".

Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz