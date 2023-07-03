Baku Music Academy graduate gives concert at Russian House in Baku [PHOTOS]

3 July 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian House in Baku hosted a concert by Anastasia Bobovich, a talented vocalist, a graduate of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, winner of international music competitions, who once worked at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Azernews reports, citing press service of the Russian Information and Cultural Centre.

А.Bobovich has been involved in creative and pedagogical activities for many years, both in Turkiye and Russia.

Having arrived in his native city, A.Bobovich kindly accepted an invitation to the Russian House in Baku and gave the guests a wonderful musical evening together with a concertmaster, Honoured Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilaha Sadykhzade.

The concert programme included works by W.A. Mozart, M.I. Glinka, G. Verdi, N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov and other great composers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz