National artists paint their feelings [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A master class has been organized within Baku International Piano Festival.

Under the performance of pianist Elchin Mammadov, the participants of the evening created their works on canvas and in ceramics, Azernews reports.

The art team of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, which included Dadash Mammadov, Eldar Babazade and Kamila Muradova, held a master class, showing how to express feelings through art.

Ceramists from the Gilabi Ceramics Center presented unique ceramics at the master class.

Despite the fact that everyone drew a similar composition, the result was different and interesting.

The master class participants noted an unusual experience and a creative atmosphere full of positive emotions.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only the magical playing of piano and keyboard virtuosos, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most demanding music lovers, giving vivid emotions.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

