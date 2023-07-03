History of cello through eyes of musicians [PHOTOS/VİDEO]

A musical play "The History of the Cello" has been presented as part of the Baku International Piano Festival.

Initiated by a well-known cellist, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra Nargiz Manafli, the musical performance tells the history of the cello from the 18th century to the present day, Azernews reports.

The goal of the project is to show that classical instruments can be presented in a variety of "roles" and on a variety of venues and enrich the sound of any composition - whether it be a classical piece, pop music or even rock.

Thanks to musicians and dancers, the audience was able to go on an exciting journey through European balls, ballet, cinema, and even rock concerts. The author for the cello monologue is the writer, poet and playwright Anara Akhundova.

The soloists were Nargiz Manafly (cello) and Nigar Asadullayeva (piano). The performance was also attended by - ballet dancer Liana Azurova; Aydin Zeydullayev (saxophone); string-wind quartet consisting of Nazanin Karimova (violin), Jamila Shafieva (viola), Vagif Gurbanov (cello), Laman Jamalova (flute); rock band, which included Mekhin Asadova (vocals), Ramiz Babayev (guitar), Arif Imanov (drums); dancers - Lenay Seidalizade, Aleksey Anpilov (Argentine tango school Baku Tango Therapy) and Aysel dance group, operating under Vagif Mustafazade Art School (artistic director Aysel Aliyeva).

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only the magical playing of piano and keyboard virtuosos, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most demanding music lovers, giving vivid emotions.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

