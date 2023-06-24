EU to host Taste of Europe Culinary Festival in Baku

For the first time, Taste of Europe Culinary Festival will be held in Baku.

EU Delegation to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member States will hold the culinary festival at Baku Aquatic Palace on June 24, Azernews reports.

At the festival, you'll have the chance to sample a variety of European dishes and listen to European music.

The Embassies of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Romania will familiarize visitors with the cuisine of their countries.

Everybody interested in learning more about European cuisine, participating in culinary master-classes and culinary-related competitions are invited to join the Taste of Europe Culinary Festival.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz