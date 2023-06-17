Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli shares history behind Baku Piano Festival [EXCLUSIVE]

17 June 2023 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

In a short time, Baku International Piano Festival has earned an enviable reputation for hugely impressive lineups that feature some of the biggest music stars.

Headed by eminent jazzman, Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, the music festival unites a multitude of renowned musicians to create a wonderful feast of piano art.

In his interview with AZERNEWS , Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli provides insight into the festival's history, its diverse program and further prospects for expansion.

Q: How did the idea for the festival come about?

A: Azerbaijan has always been famous for its incredibly talented and professional pianists. The country's piano school has always been strong and top notch. Undoubtedly, Azerbaijani classical and jazz pianists stand out for their talent. As a musician, who regularly performs at international piano festivals, I have always wondered why such festivals are not held in our country. So, I decided to launch a piano music festival that would cover various musical genres.

A: What festival program did you come up with for music lovers this time?

Musicians from different countries are taking part in the festival. Together with Helene Mercier, I performed George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue For Two Pianos at the festival's opening ceremony. Helene Mercier is one of the most outstanding pianists, who represents Canada and France. The festival program also includes a flamenco show, which has already managed to fall in love with the audience last year.

Q: Are you planning to expand the festival's geography in the coming years?

A: The 2nd Baku International Piano Festival gathers very highly acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye Germany, Austria, Brazil, France, Spain, Latvia, Hungary and Norway, who captivates the audience with a wide variety of music. I would like to invite more international musicians to join the festival in the coming years. I hope that music lovers will enjoy the Baku Piano Festival immensely.

