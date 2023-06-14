Azerbaijani young talent shines at Pearl of World-2023 Festival Competition [PHOTOS]

14 June 2023 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's young talent Kamila Alasgarova has become the winner of the Pearl of the World-2023 International Open Festival-Competition of Beauty and Talent.

Nearly 36 applications from 15 countries were submitted to the festival-competition held in Kazan, Azernews reports.

The competition consisted of several stages which included selection, hospitality lessons at school, a master class in painting traditional ornaments, presentations of national cuisine, an intellectual competition, etc.

The competition has been running since 2009 to demonstrate the multifaceted and ancient culture of different nations.

In Kazan, Kamila Alasgarova performed an excerpt from Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", known as the first operetta in the Muslim East.

During her performance, she shared the same stage with the artists of the art residence "Constellation-Yoldyzlyk" and KavkazStyle Dance Ensemble.

The young talent was also awarded the titles "Miss Artistry" and "Miss" Audience Choice.

Kamila Alasgarova is a post-graduate student of Kazan Federal University majoring in international law, chairman of the youth wing of the regional public organization "Azerbaijan National Cultural Autonomy of the Republic of Tatarstan".

