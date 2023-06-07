Eminent artists find inspiration in Nakhchivan's breathtaking nature and sights [PHOTOS]

The 6th International Painting Festival "Nakhchivan - Cradle of Humanity" has become a landmark event in the country's cultural life.

Timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the festival gathered around 60 artists, representing Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Russia, Finland, Latvia, Poland, Azernews reports.

For several days, the artists took part in open-airs to capture Nakhchivan's breathtaking nature and beautiful sights.

Nakhchivan has plenty of fantastic tourist attractions and unique sights to offer. Visitors from all over the world travel to this wonderful land to see architectural treasures and fascinating places of natural beauty.

The region is famous for its centuries-old architecturem, including the Mausoleum of Noah, Momine-Khatun Mausoleum, Ashabi-Kahf Sanctuary, Alinja Fortress, Gamigaya Petroglyphs and many others.

Nature and historical landmarks seem to freeze on canvas, plunging into a poetic and contemplative state that the artists were imbued.

Many international artists became honorary members of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli, cultural and art figures, creative intelligentsia and youth attended the festival.

Speaking about 6th International Painting Festival "Nakhchivan - Cradle of Humanity", MP, Member of the International Association of Artists at UNESCO, Chairman of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union,Honored Artist Ulviya Gamzaeva said that the festival became not only a remarkable event for the country's cultural life culture, but also promoted the ancient history, rich traditions and great tourism potential of this region.

The festival program also included a colorful show and tour of the sights.

