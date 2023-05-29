Baku Contemporary Music Days wrap up [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a final concert within Baku Contemporary Music Days.

Musicologist Sara Timurova welcomed the guests of the event. In her speech, she noted that the festival highlighted the links between contemporary composing schools of Azerbaijan, Europe and America, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event was organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education.

A number of acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, France, Russia and Kazakhstan, including Avital Cohen (flute), Daniel Weisberg (composer), Szilard Benes (clarinet), Gleb Khokhlov (violin), Alexander Khubeev (composer), Yulia Migunova (cello), Andrey Yurgenson (clarinet) took part in the festival, timed to coincide with the birth anniversary of the Hungarian composer Gyorgy Ligeti (1923-2006), is rich in works significant for world musical culture. Some compositions were performed for the first time in Azerbaijan.

During the final concert, soloists Zakir Asadov (piano), Mahir Tagizade (baritone) and Fidan Agayeva-Edler (piano) thrilled the audience with "Capriccio" by Ismayil Hajibayov and Rufat Khalilov, Ayaz Gambarli's "Melancholy" as well as Gyorgy Ligeti's Piano Concerto under the baton of conductor Orkhan Gashimov.

The soloists were accompanied by Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra. Since 2016, the orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The musical program was greeted by the public with great interest.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz