UNESCO Executive Board adopts Azerbaijan-proposed initiative

21 May 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

The “Bicycle for All” initiative co-drafted by the Azerbaijani delegation was adopted at the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board, Azernews reports.

The initiative jointly proposed by Azerbaijan, Austria, UAE, Kenya, Mexcio, Poland and Vietnam emphasized the role of the bicycle as a clean, affordable and easy to learn means of transportation and as a way to facilitate access to sport, whose use has no climate impact and contributes to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The UNESCO member states highlighted the importance of investing in bicycle infrastructure and building networks to enable and promote the use of bicycles and cycling across countries and cities.

