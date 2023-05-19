Carpet Museum presents interactive play time to Int'l Museum Day [PHOTOS]

19 May 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented an interactive play called "Be the voice of nature" on the occasion of the International Museum Day.

The members of the Children's Union created under the department and students of educational complex No. 132-134, as well as the "Azeri pearls" dance group took part in the play, prepared by the children's department of the museum, Azernews reports.

The performance, dedicated to the protection of the terrestrial ecosystem, calling people to love and protect nature, ended with the display of an art object inspired by the main ecological theme. The event aroused great public interest.

International Museum Day is an international day established at the initiative of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and held annually on May 18.

The event highlights a specific theme that changes every year to promote cultural exchange and cooperation among peoples. This year's theme is Museums, Sustainability and Well-being.

Museums are key contributors to the wellbeing and to the sustainable development of our communities. As trusted institutions and important threads in our shared social fabric, they are uniquely placed to create a cascading effect to foster positive change. There are many ways in which museums can contribute to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals: from supporting climate action and fostering inclusivity, to tackling social isolation and improving mental health.

