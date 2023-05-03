National Mugham Competition wraps up [PHOTOS]

3 May 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Winners of the National Mugham Competition have been revealed. The competition was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Azernews reports.

Around 18-35 years old mugham singers and instrumentalists participated in the music contest. After the preliminary selection rounds of applicants, nearly 38 contestants qualified for the competition. Out of 38 participants, 20 competed in singing and 18 in instrumental performance.

The national mugham competition was held in the nominations "khanende" and "instrumental performance". In both nominations, the chairman of the jury was Siyavush Karimi.

The jury in the nomination "instrumental performance" included People's Artists Fakhreddin Dadashev and Mokhlat Muslimov, as well as Honored Artists Shirzad Fataliyev and Chinara Heydarova. People's Artists Sakina Ismayilova, Mansum Ibrahimov and Zabit Nabizade, as well as Honored Artist Gazanfar Abbasov selected the best "khanende" (mugham singer).

The awarding ceremony took place at Azerbaijan National Conservatory, bringing together cultural and art figures.

Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Kerimi addressed the awarding ceremony.

In his speech, the jury chairman stressed the importance of the National Mugham Contest, which encourages the emergence of new talents. Siyavush Karimi also noted the development of the Azerbaijani mugham.

"As the jury chairman, I can say that it was a very interesting competition. However, I regret to inform you that not a single wind instrument player participated in the contest. We were waiting for it, we hoped that wind instruments players would also participate in the competition, but it didn't happen. I think that the gap in this field will be fully filled in the next contests," he said.

Siyavush Karimi thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its support in organizing the competition.

Congratulating all the winners, the People's Artist wished them success in their future activities.

First, the graduates of the competition were invited to the stage and awarded.

According to the unanimous opinion of the judges, Mirali Sarizade was awarded the first place in the khandende category. Khayal Huseynov placed second, while Zumrud Mammadova and Dashgin Kurchayli ranked third.

In the category of instrumental performance, the first place went to Vagif Tahmazov, the second place to Jahandar Mikayilov, while Bayramali Aliyev and Soltan Nadirov shared the third place. The winners in each category were awarded with cash prizes.

The winners of first place in the "khanende" (mugham singer) and "instrumental performance" categories Mirali Sarizade and Vagif Tahmazov will represent the country at the 6th Space of Mugham International Music Festival. The music festival will take place in Baku and Shusha cities on June 18-25. The opening ceremony will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on June 18.

Numerous events, including competitions, lectures and presentations, concerts, exhibitions and symposiums, will be organized in various cultural institutions of Baku, as well as on June 23 in the historical places of Shusha as part of the event.

Moreover, a mugham marathon lasting for 24 hours will take place on the festival's last day.

International jury will determine the winners of the first three places as well as the Grand Prix winner.

