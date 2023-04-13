Shusha's rich culture and history demonstrated in Bursa [PHOTOS]

13 April 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Shusha city has become a new symbol of unity and solidarity of the entire Turkic world.

With its age-long history, the city was declared the Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023.

A vast array of cultural events will be held in Azerbaijan's cultural center as part of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Moreover, many cultural events have already been held in the Turkish city of Bursa, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2022, Azernews reports.

Reza Deghati's photo exhibition, fascinating concert and splendid fashion show were jointly organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

Reza Deghati's photo exhibition

As part of the Shusha Days held in Bursa, renowned photographer Reza Deghati presented his photo works at the photo exhibition "Pearl of Azerbaijan Shusha", reflecting the Karabakh culture.

The exhibition featured 60 photos taken by the photographer before and after the Armenian occupation of Shusha. The photo works aroused great public interest.

President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva presented a plaque of thanks to Reza Deghati on behalf of the institution she heads.

For over 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati has captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories.

The world-famous photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

The photographer also raised international attention to the atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned photographer with the Dostluq Order.

Fascinating gala concert

The Seven Beauties music ensemble has fascinated the audience in Bursa.

Established by the foundation, Seven Beauties music ensemble consists of talented and professional female musicians and artists representing seven countries: Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary. The conductor and soloist of the ensemble is the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, composer and pianist Turan Manafzade.

The concert program was well received by the audience. The ensemble thrilled the listeners with music of Turkic-speaking peoples.

The ensemble members were awarded with special plaques on behalf of the foundation.

Splendid fashion show

Famous fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has showcased stunning gowns in Bursa from her collection devoted to Karabakh region.

Speaking at the event, the President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva said that she felt very proud by the fact that the foundation actively works on the promotion of rich historical and cultural heritage of Shusha, which is holding the status of the Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023.

She stressed that the national and moral values of Karabakh, including Shusha, were conveyed to the world community during the two-day Shusha Days held by the foundation in Bursa.

Each event held within the framework of Shusha Days reflected the city's culture and history through music, literature and national costumes.

Azerbaijan's national costumes, which fascinate people with their mysterious beauty, were received with great sympathy by the audience.

Gulnara Khalilova expressed her gratitude to the event organizers for the invitation.

The fashion designer said that she was proud of the fact that she contributed to the introduction of Azerbaijan's national clothing culture to the world, as well as to the future generations. She pointed out that the fashion collection includes different Karabakh ornaments.

After the fashion show, a special gift was presented to Gulnara Khalilova by Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

