Heydar Aliyev Center hosts Azerbaijani-Latvian art exhibition [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani-Latvian art exhibition has opened its doors at Heydar Aliyev Center.

Co-organized by Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the exhibition "Between Heaven and Earth" highlights the work of Mawlana Jalaluddin Rumi, a prominent poet, who lived in the 13th century, Azernews reports.

Rumi's ideas are devoted to spiritual uplift and perfection. The exhibition include art works by the Latvian artist Ieva Krūmiņa and the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati.

Latvian president Egils Levits, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Anar Alakbarov, Deputy Head of Latvian Mission in Azerbaijan Vija Buša and other officials took part in the opening ceremony of exhibition.

Speaking at the event, Vija Buša stressed the importance of the exhibition "Between Heaven and Earth" for her country.

She emphasized that this is the result of the joint efforts of both countries, and the exhibition demonstrates the similarities between the two nations.

Deputy Head of Latvian Mission brought to the attention that the Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to projects in the art field.

The Latvian embassy also contributes to the cultural ties between Latvia and Azerbaijan, the dialogue in this direction.

Thanks to the holding of such events, the Latvian fine arts are promoted in Azerbaijan. With the opening of this exhibition, another step will be taken in the field of cultural cooperation.

In his speech, the Latvian president Egils Levits outlined that the exhibition's title "Between Heaven and Earth" was chosen correctly and unites different peoples and cultures. He added that today no one wants to live in a monotonous, global cultural context and the original culture of each national must be preserved.

National cultures are based on traditions, but these traditions need to be developed. National cultures should be open to ideas put forward by other cultures.

Mr. Egils Levits described the exhibition as a bright example of bridges between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

In conclusion, he expressed his gratitude to Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing the event. He called the building of the Heydar Aliyev Centerone of the most beautiful examples of modern architecture. The Latvian president stressed that by holding such joint cultural events, the two countries become even closer to each other.

Latvian artist Ieva Krūmiņa, whose works are presented at the exhibition, expressed her satisfaction with participation in the event.

Speaking about her art pieces, she noted 43 illustrations in oriental style, keeping the traditions of miniature at the highest possible level.

"The thoughts of both peoples have a lot in common. Art brings us closer. This means that the ideas that we share can be perceived by each other," she added.

Ieva Krūmiņa is a member of the Art Academy of Latvia and the Association of Latvian Textile Artists.

In her art, Ieva Krūmiņa relies on the quote of the famous Latvian poet and writer Imants Ziedonis: "Do not live without love, the world is insignificant without love!", trying to study similar, common shades between peoples. Her art works convey to people a message to fix the world with threads of love.

Well-known photographer Reza Deghati sheds light on not only military conflicts but also shows the beauty of humanity.

His works have been published in National Geographic, Time, Stern, Newsweek, and Paris Match magazines.

He is the author of around 30 books and winner of numerous awards. Reza's photo work that illustrates Rumi's ideas revolving around a mystical dance that conveys the theme of the energy cycle between earth and sky, was published on the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1994.

The photographer was also awarded the National Order of Merit of France and Azerbaijan's Dostlug Order (Order of Friendship).

The large-scale exhibition aroused great public interest. The exhibition "Between Heaven and Earth" will last until April 3.

