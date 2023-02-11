Shusha virtual map soon to be launched

11 February 2023 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will launch a virtual map of Shusha as part of the events to be held in the year of Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023, Azernews reports.

The list of preparations includes the launch of websites, a virtual map of Shusha city, the production of commemorative badges, and post stamps.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events will be held in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The decision was made by the TURKSOY Permanent Council at an extraordinary meeting in Bursa, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2022.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has recently signed an order approving the Action Plan for declaring the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with roles in the implementation of the activities pertaining to the event.

The Culture Ministry is designated as the coordinating body for the implementation of the activities envisaged by the Action Plan.

The Action Plan implies the financing from the funds allocated to the relevant executive bodies in the state budget for 2023 and other sources not prohibited by law.

