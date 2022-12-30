Baku hosts festival event for children with autism [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Main Culture Department and the Azerbaijani Autism Association have organized a festive event for children with autism, Azernews reports.

The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

Many public, cultural, and art figures attended the festivity.

In their remarks, speakers noted that children with autism belong to a vulnerable group of society, and it is very important to pay special attention and care to them.

Then diplomas and letters of thanks were presented to the Autism Centers, sports clubs, and teachers, who distinguished themselves for their active work during the year.

The artistic part of the event included musical and dance numbers, which created a festive atmosphere.

---

