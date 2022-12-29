Karabakh carpets on display at NUR Art House [PHOTO]

29 December 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

NUR Art House Gallery has opened an exhibition "Karabakh carpets: Truth passed from History to the Future", Azernews reports.

The exposition was co-organized by NUR Art House Gallery, NGO Azerbaijani Carpet Weavers, and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Along with ancient carpets kept in private collections, the exhibition presents works by contemporary artists and carpet weavers. As part of the program, the guests got acquainted with the ornaments of Karabakh carpets and were able to take part in master classes, which were also held by the famous carpet artist, a member of the Azerbaijani Artists Union Eldar Hajiyev.

Among the guests were cultural figures, creative intelligentsia and youth, and diplomatic missions.

The positive atmosphere was added by the fact that the Arts Council Azerbaijan celebrated its 16th anniversary and became a member of the World Crafts Council Europe.

This makes it possible for Azerbaijani artisans (ceramists, carpet weavers, craftsmen, etc.) to showcase their products within international projects and at exhibitions in Europe.

In Azerbaijan, this innovation for European crafting will be presented by the Arts Council Azerbaijan at the NUR Art House, headed by Honored Worker of Culture, Doctor of Arts, Professor Roya Tagiyeva.

Head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, artist Eldar Hajiyev, deputy chairman of the NGO Azerbaijani Carpet Weavers Gunel Aslanova, and representative of the World Crafts Council Europe in Azerbaijan Sona Guliyeva, who addressed the opening ceremony, stressed the importance of the exposition in promoting ancient Azerbaijani carpet weaving art and Karabakh carpets. Eldar Hajiyev spoke about the presented exhibits.

Karabakh is one of the main centers of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. Since the 10th century, it has been mentioned in written sources by Arab historians Al-Muqaddasi, Masudi, and others as a major craft center processing wool and cotton.

In the low-lands areas, the main centers of carpet weaving were Jabrayil, Aghdam, Barda, and Fuzuli. From the second half of the 19th century, Shusha became the center of carpet weaving in Karabakh, the carpet weavers of which were awarded prizes at the international exhibition in Paris in 1867.

Shusha carpets also received awards in 1872 at the Moscow Polytechnic Exhibition.

Goja carpet, woven in the 17th century in Karabakh, is stored in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Karabakh carpets are divided into four groups: without medallions, medallions, namazligi (prayer rag), and carpets with various subjects.

Classical examples include such compositions as "Aranski", "Bagchadaguller", "Balig", "Buynuz", "Barda", "Bahmanli", "Karabakh", "Goja", "Gasimushagi", "Lemberani", "Mugan ", "Talysh", "Lampa", "Maliybayli", "Khangervend", "Khanlig", "Khantirme", "Chelebi", "Shabalidbuta", etc.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

