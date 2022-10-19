State Chamber Orchestra thrills audience with world classical music [PHOTO/VIDEO]

19 October 2022 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Chamber Orchestra has thrilled the audience at the State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

The orchestra performed under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov. As an artistic director and chief conductor, he often chooses new works to acquaint listeners with examples of world classical music and this time was not an exception.

Most of the music pieces included in the concert program were performed for the first time in Baku.

The evening started with "Chanson de Nut and Chanson de Matin" by British composer Edward Elgar. This work was first performed in Baku. Melodic and beautiful composition won the hearts of listeners from the first chord.

Famous cellist, Honored Artist Alexei Miltykh performed a work by Antonin Dvorak. The composition sounded extremely expressive, filling the whole concert hall.

Talented pianist Yulia Karimova presented the audience with works by Gerald Finzi and Joaquin Turin. The works presented by the pianist were multifaceted in terms of the genre spectrum.

The orchestra also performed works by Claudio Santoro and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

The audience listened to the concert program with great interest, rewarding the orchestra and soloists with thunderous applause.

