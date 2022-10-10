Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library joins Baku Book Fair with over 200 books [PHOTO]

10 October 2022 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has participated in the 8th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The library joined the book fair with more than 200 books covering art, history, fiction, and other fields.

Among the books exhibited at the library's stand were those obtained as a result of the "Purchase of Publications" competition announced by the library this year.

There were also publications about Azerbaijan's cultural figures Fikrat Amirov, Xurshidbanu Natavan, Ahmad Javad, Huseyn Javid, and many others.

The stand of the Republican Youth Library was visited by MPs Ganira Pashayeva, Aziz Alakbarli, Director of the Institute of Manuscripts, Academician Teymur Karimli, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Gazanfar Pashayev, Dean of the Faculty of Library and Information Science at Baku State University, Associate Professor Alamdar Jabbarli, Director of Fan Noli Publishing House (Albania) Rexhep Hida and others.

The 8th Baku International Book Fair took place at the Baku Expo Center on October 5-9.

Over 60 foreign organizations from more than 10 countries, 118 local publishing houses, and enterprises were represented at the book fair arranged by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

