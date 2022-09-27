Artworks of famous Azerbaijani artist to be showcased in Paris [PHOTO]

27 September 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Artworks of famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova will be showcased at Salon Business Art Fair in France, Azernews reports.

For over ten years, Salon Business Art Fair has displayed stunning artworks by artists from all over the world.

The art fair will open on October 21 next to the Boulevard Saint-Germain, a major street in Paris on the Rive Gauche of the Seine.

Narimanbayova's painting "Tariel - Little Harry Potter" will be showcased at the art fair.

Note that the national artist is a member of the French Stella Art International Association which will also be represented at the art fair. Salon Business Art Fair will run until October 23.

Her five paintings including "The Puppet", "Kiss of a Nymph", "Magic of the Night", "Broken Wings" and "Confession of a Mermaid" were also displayed at Salon Business Art Fair 2017.

She was awarded an honorary diploma signed by the commissioner of the salon Georges Levy and art magazine La Gazette Des Arts, with the inscription "For the creation of a magical unique world filled with fairy tales and magic".

Nigar Narimanbayova is a member of the Union of Azerbaijani Artists and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in major exhibition halls worldwide.

