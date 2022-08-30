Eurovision singer releases new song [VIDEO]

30 August 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous singer Nadir Rustamli has surprised his fans with a new song, Azernews reports.

The song "Cursed City" was composed by the singer together with Kanan Ibrali (lyrics) and ALTERWESS (music arrangement).

Rustamli's new composition combines several musical genres.

Nadir has been into music since his childhood. He took piano lessons for seven years, studied in music school, and, while at university, joined the music band Sunrise as the frontman.

In the music band, he also served as the art director for the music band. Moreover, Nadir Rustamli is the winner of the Voice of Azerbaijan singing competition.

He represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

Nadir Rustamli performed his song standing on a platform in the form of a ladder.

He sang his lyrical song while the dancer on the other side of the platform fascinated the audience with plastic movements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz