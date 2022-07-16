Mugham Center to represent country in Morocco

16 July 2022 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will represent Azerbaijan at the 15th International Festival of Sufi Culture(Fes Sufi), Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The festival will take place in Morocco on October 22-29.

At Fez Sufi, the Azerbaijani musicians will entertain guests of the festival with mugham art.

The national musicians will give concerts at the opening ceremony and on the following days of the festival.

Fez Sufi brings together musicians and artists from all over the world. Spectators gather to watch ritual performances, films, and oriental art, as well as listen to poetry and Sufi music performed by musicians from Morocco, Egypt, Syria, Iran, Turkiye, and other countries of the world.

The festival is one of the most interesting and original cultural events in Morocco. Round tables, concerts, art exhibitions, and master classes will be held as part of the FezSufi 2022.

Meanwhile, the International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, organizing numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The International Mugham Center actively cooperates with Turkiye, Hungary, Brazil, Poland, and other countries.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

