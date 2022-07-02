Azerbaijan represented at Cannes Lions Festival [PHOTO]

2 July 2022 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan was represented at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

The delegation included the winners of the Young Lions Azerbaijan 2022 -Namig Bayramov, Nijat Mammadzada, Khayal Mahmudlu, and Khadija Mammadli.

Four winners of the local stage of the competition participated in the festival with the support of the Culture Ministry.

Recall that the winners of Young Lions Azerbaijan 2022 were determined in May this year. They received the right to take part in the big final of Young Lions Competitions 2022, which is an integral part of the Cannes Lions Festival.

This year, this prestigious festival featured world-famous brands, performances, and panel sessions by industry professionals from different countries, including such celebrities as Paris Hilton, Ryan Reynolds, and Patrick Stewart.

The Cannes Lions Festival is considered one of the most prestigious in the advertising industry.

The Young Lions Competition held within the festival is intended for young professionals in the field of advertising. Being held since 1955, the competition is open to creative people under the age of thirty.

