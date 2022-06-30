Beautiful and terrifying: Must-seen collection of weapons [PHOTO]

30 June 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

There is something terrifying and beautiful about weapons.

Since ancient times, weapons like swords, and daggers have been revered as examples of excellent craftsmanship and majestic beauty.

The XVI-XIX centuries Azerbaijani weapons have become a growing focus of attention as the exhibition "Mystical beauty of weapons" has opened its doors to curious visitors, Azernews reports, citing the National History Museum.

The exhibition, which opened at the National History Museum, reflects the different pages of Azerbaijan's military history and serves as a brilliant example of superb weapon craftsmanship. The collection includes protective, edged firearms with a number of inscriptions.

Speaking at the exhibition, the general director of the History Museum, academician Naila Valikhanli stated that the Fund of Weapons and Banners holds many samples of weapons belonging to different centuries.

She emphasized that the exhibition demonstrates the weapons that will attract the attention of museum visitors with their beauty and craftsmanship.

The head of the Department of the Scientific Exposition and Organization, Ph.D. in history, Associate Professor, exposition curator Sabuhi Ahmadov, said that the collection includes 300 weapons, the vast majority of which have never been shown before.

The exhibits reflect not only the development of the technical equipment of the army but also demonstrate the level of development of weapons craft in Azerbaijan. It showcases samples of cold and firearms weapons.

"Each sample of weapons can be called a masterpiece of craft. The exposition shows how weapons were improved from simple to complex, which is important in terms of demonstrating the evolution of handicraft production," said Ahmadov.

The exposition consists not only of exhibits stored in the museum. It also includes samples from Yusif Bagirzada's personal collection.

In his remarks, the collector Yusif Bagirzada expressed his sincere gratitude to the museum's management and staff for organizing the exhibition and stressed the importance of organizing such expositions.

The exhibition demonstrates the development of weapon-smithing, its history, art, and technology. There were excellent weapon smiths in Azerbaijan. My personal collection includes weapons of Azerbaijani craftsmen because it is also a part of our history. All the weapons are divided into two categories - ceremonial, which is used at any events, and military weapons," Bagirzada said.

The exhibition "Mystical beauty of weapons" will run until September 15.

