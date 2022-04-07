By Laman Ismayilov

Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a concert on June 7 within the "Eternals" project.

The concert will feature unforgettable songs composed by People's Artist Elza Ibrahimova.

Azerbaijan's well known musicians will perform at the concert. They will be accompanied by Dan Ulduzu Instrumental Ensemble and Gaytagi Ensemble.

Elza Ibrahimova composed her first song in 1969. Shovkat Alakbarova was the first performer of her song "Yalan ha deyil" composed to Mammad Rahim's poem.

She was one of the composers who brought tango rhythm into variety art. At first, some of her songs were not accepted by the Artistic Council in the Soviet era. Elza Ibrahimova was told that tango's bourgeois harmony did not match the Soviet spirit.

But afterward her songs that adopted tango rhythm were added to the composer's favorite songs' list.

Elza Ibrahimova composed the three-part concert for fortepiano and orchestra, romances, sonatas and quartets. She wrote music to the hundreds of poems of Azerbaijan poets and tens of poetic examples in Russian.

