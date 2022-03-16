By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center has presented a unique project within the art competition "Toys left in memory".

More than 900 art pieces were submitted to the art competition. Only the best 50 paintings will be exhibited in the foyer of the Baku State Circus.

Participants of the first part of the competition were awarded certificates.

Director of the State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists Aghali Ibrahimov and director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov addressed the event.

They stressed the importance of the project in revealing the creative talents of the younger generation.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Ministries of Culture and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the State Art Gallery, the Baku State Circus and the Khatai Arts Center.

