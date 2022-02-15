By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a concert by Jalal Abbasov and the Shanson Cover Band on February 22.

The concert program will include compositions and hits of the Baku chanson and the peoples of the world in a new arrangement. This will be the singer's fourth solo concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Jalal Abbassov is a laureate of national and international contests of pop songs and chanson, including "Oriental Bazaar", TURKSOY, "Walk Soul", "Baku Nights", etc.

His repertoire includes more than 3,000 author's compositions and songs of the peoples of the world in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Italian and other languages.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in Baku and iTicked.az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz