By Laman Ismayilova

Museum of Azerbaijani Literature has presented a ballad dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi.

The author of the musical project is the museum director, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, MP Rafael Huseynov.

The composition was written to the music of the vocalist and composer, Honored Cultural Rizvan Sadyrkhanov.

The ballad was performed by the soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The composition was presented within the "Voice of Nizami" series of musical and artistic compositions.

Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi (1141-1209) enriched Oriental poetry and created great monuments of Renaissance literature.

His five poems, known collectively as the "Khamsa" (Quintet) are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry. In his work, the poet revealed the living pages of history.

Over the past centuries, the works of the legendary poet have been perceived as an artistic phenomenon as his works reflect social and moral values of humanity of all time.

All poems and ghazals are full of deep philosophical content that call for freedom and justice.

At the presentation, Rafael Huseynov also spoke about the museum's history.

Founded in 1939, the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature displays over 3,000 manuscripts, rare books, illustrations, portraits, sculptures, miniatures, memoirs of writers and other artifacts.

Memoirs, portraits, sculptures, photographs and autographs of prominent literary figures are of special interest.

The pride of the museum is the manuscript of Nizami Ganjavi's poem Iskandarname, written in 1418. There is a monument to the poet installed opposite the building.

The museum is also called the Palace of Poetry as it aims at promoting Azerbaijani literature.

Outstanding architecture, stunning location make famous buildings soaked with creativity.

The museum attracts attention of everyone with its beautiful facade where monuments of six outstanding representatives of Azerbaijani literature - Fuzuli (sculptor F. Abdurahmanov), Vagif (sculptor J.Garyaghdi), Mirza Fatali Akhundov (sculptor P. Sabsay), Natavan (sculptor E. Tripolskaya), Jalil Mammadguluzade (sculptor N. Zakharov) and Jafar Jabbarli (sculptor Y. Klyatskin) were erected.

