The National Art Museum has celebrated the centenary of the outstanding painter and graphic artist Mikayil Abdullayev.

The event was organized in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 100th anniversary of Mikayil Abdullayev.

In their remarks, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, director of the National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev stressed that Mikayil Abdullayev played a great role in the development of painting and graphics.

His canvases reflect national and spiritual values as well as the unique beauty of Azerbaijan's nature.

The talented artists who master their skills at Mikayil Abdullayev's art school contribute to the development of national art.

On behalf of the family, the artist's son Jami Abdullayev expressed gratitude for the organization of the exposition.

The National Art Museum displayed over 190 paintings and graphic works.

Mikayil Abdullayev's painting and graphics cover such genres as thematic painting, portraits and landscapes.

The harmonious unity of colors in his works is associated with national and miniature art, which he knew from childhood. Over time, this feature became one of the main artistic manners of the artist.

Mikayil Abdullayev created portraits of many prominent personalities like Uzeyir Hajibayli, Samad Vurgun, Imadaddin Nasimi, etc.

The artist made a great contribution to book graphics, in particular, he created illustrations for the works of Nizami Ganjavi, Fuzuli, Ashug Alasgar, Jafar Jabbarli, Samad Vurgun.

Mikayil Abdullayev created successful works one after another. Creating the famous series of works "Mingachevir Suite", he participated in the construction of the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station.

The artist's triptych "On the Fields of Azerbaijan", which is dedicated to the theme of the Patriotic War and reflects the difficulties of those years arouses special interest among viewers.

Along with Azerbaijani landscapes, the artist also created various canvases depicting the nature and life of many countries.

As a result of travels across India, he painted such paintings as "Women of Rajasthan", "Bengali girls".

In 1970, the Indian government awarded him a gold medal and a diploma of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Award for the "Around India" painting cycle.

Mikayil Abdullayev designed the hall of the Nizami metro station, where he created mosaic panels based on plots from Nizami's works and his portrait. He also decorated the Absheron hotel and the Gulistan palace.

The artist's works have been exhibited in Prague, Beijing, Brussels, Belgrade, Paris, Berlin, etc. Moreover, Mikayil Abdullayev also published a book "Through the eyes of a Baku citizen".

The exhibition dedicated to national artist was highly appreciated by art connoisseurs.

