By Laman Ismayilova

Icharishahar and Lahore City Administration have signed Friendship and Cooperation treaty.

The document is expected to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The protocol covers partnership in art, culture, tourism, science and history, joint projects as well as exchange of experience.

After the signing ceremony, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between Icharishahar and Lahore.

Notably, the delegation headed by the chairman of the Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration Askar Alakbarov arrived in Pakistan.

Within the three-day visit, Askar Alakbarov held a number of meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Azerbaijani delegation also visited historical sites in Lahore and got acquainted with the products of the famous Pakistani brand "Khaadi".

Earlier, Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve has expanded ties with Itchan Kala Reserve Museum in Uzbekistan.

A working meeting was held between chairman of the Icharishahar Reserve Board Asgar Alakbarov and Uzbek Ambassador in Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov

The sides discussed cultural and historical ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

The Reserve also signed a protocol on friendship and cooperation with the Italy's Matera Municipality.

The protocol aims at expanding economic, social and cultural ties between the Old City and the city of Matera.

In July, Icharishahar took part in the 4th Monument Manager Forum that brought together over 80 site managers, the World Heritage Centre, ICCROM, ICOMOS, IUCN and representatives of various institutions took part in the forum.

The forum discussed the World Heritage system looking at key actors and processes. The UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the three AdvisoryBodies - ICCROM, ICOMOS, IUCN – presented their work within the framework of the World Heritage Convention and shared key tools and resources.

Icherisheher was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, along with Shirvanshahs Palace and Maiden Tower at the 24th session of UNESCO in Kearns, Australia.

