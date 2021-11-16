By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov`s ballet "Nizami" will be premiered at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on November 20.

The premiere is dedicated to the 880th anniversary of one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The musical director of the performance is the theater`s principal conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, the author of the libretto is Ajdar Ulduz.

The ballet is choreographed by People's Artist, artistic director of the ballet troupe, professor Kamilla Huseynova. The art director of the ballet is the Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev.

Spectators will undoubtedly pay attention to the musical editing of the original work by Fikrat Amirov. Ayyub Guliyev give the genius music a new breath but preserving the ballet`s uniqueness.

Moreover, the ballet is built in acordance with all canons of classical European ballet.

This performance promises to be a major event that will go down in the history of the Azerbaijani national ballet.

---

