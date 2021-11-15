By Laman Ismayilova

The Avishai Cohen Trio will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 6.

The jazz trio includes Azerbaijani pianist Elchin Shirinov, Avishai Cohen (double bass) and Roni Kaspi (drums).

The concert will feature the songs from the new album "Arvoles". Elchin Shrinov participated in the album recording.

Israeli-born singer and songwriter Avishai Cohen has been recognized as the most influential figures in the jazz history of the 20th century music. His musical works have gained popularity among jazz lovers.

Elchin Shirinov has been working closely with Avishai Cohen for the last three years.He joined Avishai Cohen Trio and gave a number of spectacular concerts in many countries.

Another member of the trio is Israeli-born drummer Roni Kaspi, who now lives in the United States. Over the past years, Roni Kaspi has performed in the United States, Mexico, Canada and other countries.

Avishai Cohen trio has gained worldwide fame. The musicians have successfully performed in Japan, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, France, etc.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the Heydar Aliyev Center box office, iTicket.az website and at all the ticket offices in Baku.

Entry is possible only upon COVID passport or an immune certificate.

--

