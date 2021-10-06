By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has revealed its concert program for October.

Baku Music Academy`s (BMA) 100th anniversary will be marked with spectacular concert scheduled for October 8.

The State Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of People’s Artist Yalchin Adigozalov and Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

On the same day, the audience will enjoy the performances of the State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Furthermore, the audience will be presented a concert program entitled "The Road to Victory" on October 15.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert. The orchestra will be conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Another concert program will be presented on October 18 as part of the Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival.

The concert will be performed by the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella.

The concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy will be repeated on October 22.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

--

