By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Cinematographers Union invites film makers to submit their works for the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

The decision was made during the meeting of the Cinematographers Union. The domestic films will be selected for the nomination "Best foreign language film 2020-2021", Trend Life reported.

The chairman of the Union Shafiga Mammadova announced the renewed composition of the commission and called on the film makers to submit their works on DVD to SCAR until September 20.

The Academy Awards are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. They are regarded as the most prestigious and significant awards in the entertainment industry worldwide.

Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are an international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements, as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

The various category winners are awarded a copy of a golden statuette as a trophy, officially called the "Academy Award of Merit". The statuette depicts a knight rendered in the Art Deco style.

The award was originally sculpted by George Stanley from a design sketch by Cedric Gibbons.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held on April 25, 2021, after it was postponed from amid coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 19th consecutive year, along with satellite location taking place at the Union Station also in Los Angeles.

