President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov to discuss prospects of cooperation.

During the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva provided insight into the Foundation's activities, including conferences, round tables and book publishing aimed at promoting Turkic culture worldwide.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation praised the initiative to announce the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan by the order of the President Ilham Aliyev in 2021. She said that it

Gunay Afandiyeva said that within the framework of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" the Foundation held a number of events, projects and published books dedicated to the great poet.

Speaking about Nizami Ganjavi Center's activities, she noted the videoconference "South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation" held on May 20 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev

In his remarks, Rovshan Muradov said that Nizami Ganjavi International Center brings together former heads of state and government and influential international experts to hold global events for peaceful coexistence and justice, as well as to preserve the rich heritage of Nizami Ganjavi.

Rovshan Muradov stressed that the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage has done a lot to study and protect the material and cultural heritage of Turkic-speaking peoples.

He stressed the importance of holding a number of joint projects in partnership with the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage aimed at promoting Nizami's legacy.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views and the parties presented books to each other.

One of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry takes a special place in the country's literature. His five poems, collectively known as the Khamsa (Quintet), are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

For many years, the poet's legacy has been actively promoted by the center named after him.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit, non-political organization that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures.

The Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The main goal of the Center is to provide the reader of Global Policy Analysis with a new, well constructed, informative, and educational magazine.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center share the views and opinions of distinguished world leaders, experts, and thinkers to address a wide range of challenges and will be debating those with internationally renowned experts from all fields of research, including politics, science, sociology, economy, culture, humanities, and ethics.

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.

