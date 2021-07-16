By Laman Ismayilova

The Kyiv National Linguistics University has hosted a meeting with the eminent national poet Salam Sarvan.

The meeting discussed the poet's work, in particular the book titled "The World Is So Shallow to Drown in It" in Ukrainian translation, published in Kyiv last year.

The meeting moderator Marina Goncharuk, the Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC) for Ukraine projects informed meeting participants about "An Anthology of Modern Ukrainian Poetry" published in Baku and "An Anthology of Azerbaijani Poetry" published in Kyiv.

In her speech, the head of the International Cooperation Department of the University, PhD in Philology Anastasia Pozhar said that the Ukrainians received the most accurate information about the people of Azerbaijan, their national features, culture and identity from Azerbaijani literature.

The well-known Ukrainian poet Lesya Mudrak, the winner of the World Poetry Festival, shared her feelings while translating Salam Sarvan's poems.

"Although this work is related to the realities we see around us every day, it reveals a completely different reality. In these poems, the Ukrainian reader will get acquainted with a poet who significantly expands the boundaries of traditional semantics, captures amazing shades through the eyes of a professional poet, even in the most ordinary manifestations, presenting traditional poetry from unexpected angles and perspectives," she said.

Next, Salam Sarvan replied to questions fielded from the audience about the peculiarities of the Azerbaijani literary process, his creative path, as well as aesthetic merits of his poems.

Founded in 2014, AzTC is an executive body which focuses on translation work, socio-political, scientific, technical, literary and cultural ties from the point of view of language and translation.

Its core functions include organizing and promoting Azerbaijani literature worldwide and world literature in Azerbaijan.

The Translation Center oversees the standard of translation in the republic and improves its quality.

AzSTC has recently agreed on partnership with the Writers Union of Turkey.

The Translation Center and the Writers Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and expand literary and cultural ties between the two countries.

The MoU also focuses on translation and publication of classical and modern literature, book presentations, roundtables, and online conferences.

The document was signed by AzSTC Board Chair Afag Masud and Chairman of the Writers Union of Turkey Musa Kazım Arıcan.

